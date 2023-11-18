Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $115.97 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

