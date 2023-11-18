Jefferies Financial Group Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $85.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.31.

THC opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

