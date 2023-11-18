Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,505 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00.
Zillow Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.
Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
