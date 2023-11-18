Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,505 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00.

Shares of Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

