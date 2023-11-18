Jet Protocol Price Down 46.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $89,558.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,468.54 or 1.00023984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00325475 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $93,878.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

