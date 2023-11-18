JMP Securities Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $10.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Allakos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allakos

Allakos Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLK stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.