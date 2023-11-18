John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 30th, John Joseph Johnston sold 2,841 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,511.70.
  • On Monday, August 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 890.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXCT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

