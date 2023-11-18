John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, John Joseph Johnston sold 2,841 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,511.70.
- On Monday, August 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370.00.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
MXCT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
