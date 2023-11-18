John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, John Joseph Johnston sold 2,841 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,511.70.

On Monday, August 28th, John Joseph Johnston sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 890.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,028,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MXCT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.