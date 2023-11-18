Joshua Detillio Purchases 140,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 722,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

