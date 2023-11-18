JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:BBCA opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

