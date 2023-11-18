JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $514.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $514.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.93. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

