Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

