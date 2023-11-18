Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.