Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.51.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

