Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.