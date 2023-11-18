Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 137,668 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,668 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,283.0% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 876,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 856,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

