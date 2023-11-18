Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 79,613 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,173,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.