Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141,217 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after buying an additional 401,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

WY stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

