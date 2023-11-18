Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after acquiring an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

VET opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

