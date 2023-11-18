Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 284,575 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,575 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,857,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Open Text Trading Up 0.6 %

OTEX stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.