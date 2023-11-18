Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $701.61 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $701.61 million and $19.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 942,612,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,725,326 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

