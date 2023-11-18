KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $12.32 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

