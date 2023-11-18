KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

