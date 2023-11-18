KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $544.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $550.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

