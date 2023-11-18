Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

