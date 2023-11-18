Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $211.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

