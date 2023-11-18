Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 988,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,783 shares of company stock worth $1,015,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

