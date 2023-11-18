Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leafly by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leafly by 320.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFLY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Leafly has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

