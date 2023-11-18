Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.00% of Lear worth $84,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

