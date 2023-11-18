Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

