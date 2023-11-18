Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.