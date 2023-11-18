LEMONCHAIN Price Down 6.8% This Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $8,156.18 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

