LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.36.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LendingClub by 25.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in LendingClub by 70.5% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 120,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

