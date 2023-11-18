Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

LNVGY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.