Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,798,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,410.8 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 0.6 %
Leonardo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $16.30.
Leonardo Company Profile
