Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,798,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,410.8 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 0.6 %

Leonardo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

