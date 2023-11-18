LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,464.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LifeMD by 10.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LifeMD by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeMD by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

See Also

