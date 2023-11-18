Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

