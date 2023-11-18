Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $91,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

