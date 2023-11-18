LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.