Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of LNC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

