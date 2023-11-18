Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.49.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LEV opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.