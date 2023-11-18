LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Sells $15,949.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $15,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of LiqTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

