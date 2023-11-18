Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Down 7.2%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 669,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,574,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several analysts have commented on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

The company has a market cap of $894.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

