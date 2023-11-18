Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Livent were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after buying an additional 2,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 1,242,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

