LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

