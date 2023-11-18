L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.6 %

About L’Oréal

LRLCY stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $97.64.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

