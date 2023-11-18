Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
NASDAQ LULU opened at $422.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
