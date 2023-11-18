Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 54,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.58 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.