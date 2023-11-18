MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.