MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 117,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 703,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MAG Silver by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in MAG Silver by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

