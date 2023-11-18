MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.61.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

