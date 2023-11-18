Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 12-Month High at $223.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 223.34 ($2.74), with a volume of 18626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.74).

Majedie Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.19 million, a PE ratio of -405.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

