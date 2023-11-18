Margaret Chow Sells 1,153 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Margaret Chow sold 4,940 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $90,303.20.

On Thursday, September 7th, Margaret Chow sold 1,154 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,772.00.

Shares of BASE opened at $18.23 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

